When someone lives with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), their body stops producing insulin—a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Managing the disease takes constant discipline which means monitoring blood-sugar levels, administering insulin, and carefully balancing those insulin doses with diet and activity. Even with a strict regimen, people with T1D may still experience dangerously high or low blood-glucose levels that can, in extreme cases, be life threatening.

WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad was 7-years-old when he was diagnosed.

Erik is hosting a team and emceeing the JDRF One Walk at Greenfield Park in West Allis on Saturday, Oct. 21st.

