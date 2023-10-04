Popular Brewers alum Nyjer Morgan loves it when he comes across a Brewers fan.

“When I see someone wearing a Crew hat or Crew shirt, I’ll take a picture with them and say ‘Go Crew!'” Morgan told Wis. Morning News. Click to hear Morgan’s 5Q answers.

Morgan became a fan favorite during the Brewers run to the NLCS in 2011. His walk-off RBI single during Game 5 of the NLDS at Miller Park clinched the series over the Diamondbacks.

“I was so relaxed and calm (during the at-bat),” he explained. “The game just slowed down. I knew it was my moment and I felt the energy of the crowd. I couldn’t let ‘The 414’ down. It was a magical moment.”

Morgan (nicknamed: Tony Plush) is in town to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the Brewers and D-Backs on Wednesday night.

“I’m very thankful and blessed to come back,” he said. The former outfielder referred to 2011 when describing a successful baseball roster: “We had a nucleus of guys that understood each other. It was like peanut butter and jelly!”

Morgan now lives in Miami and says he’ll occasionally see Brewers fans.

“If you happen to be at Disney World, and you hear someone yell ‘Go Crew,’ that means you just ran into Plush!”

Listen to Nyjer’s account of the at-bat couped with Bob Uecker’s call on WTMJ