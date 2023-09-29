MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers could have to wait until Monday afternoon to learn their opponent in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field on Tuesday.

The Miami Marlins are currently sitting in the third wild card spot (and would be the Brewers’ opponent), but rain on Thursday forced MLB to stop the team’s game with the New York Mets. As of now, the Marlins lead the game 2-1 in the ninth inning.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are looking to sneak past the Marlins in the standings when they face the Brewers this weekend at AmFam Field.

“You root for chaos (if you’re the Brewers) because the other teams wear out their pitching,” MLB.com reporter Adam McCalvy told Wis. Morning News. “But you never know with this weird game. Teams can get hot, especially when their backs are against the wall.”

The Brewers play the Cubs Friday through Sunday. All three games can be heard on WTMJ.