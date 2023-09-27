WEST BEND, Wis. — Ask any parent to describe one of their children, and they will write you a book about the kid.

“Very athletic, very social, a lot of friends,” David Peterson said of his 20-year-old son Grant.

But imagine having to describe your child, while in a courtroom as a judge decides the sentence for the man convicted of killing him.

“You are only allowed so much time (to make a statement during a sentencing hearing),” Peterson explained. “What can you say in the 10 – 15 minutes that will make a huge impact on the judge?”

Grant Peterson of West Bend, was killed when a drunk driver crashed into his car on I-90/94 in December 2022. The drunk driver will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Since the deadly crash, David and his wife have become more aware of the alcohol consumption in Wisconsin.

“I think we’ve always had a problem with drinking, especially in Wisconsin. I had no idea it was this bad, but it seems to come out of the woodwork because it happened to my family,” Peterson told WTMJ.

The Peterson family is pushing for more awareness and education about alcohol. The big message: have a plan when drinking alcohol.

“Who’s driving home? Who’s taking responsibility?”

