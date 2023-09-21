The Brewers magic number continues to tick down, as the Crew look to clinch the NL Central Division in the coming days.

As fans closely watch the standings, Brewers Senior VP of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold tells Wis. Morning News everything remains business as usual.

“The magic number is a cool thing, but I don’t pay close attention to it,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News. “As long as we do our jobs, we’ll be alright.”

It’s an exciting time to be part of the Brewers organization, Arnold admitted. If the Crew clinch the NL Central Division, the team will host a three-game series at American Family Field.

“Our crowd makes an enormous difference,” he said “Just being at home with our crowd would be a huge advantage.”

Eventually, the Brewers will celebrate another post-season appearance, but the team has larger goals, according to Arnold.

“Just getting into the post-season isn’t what we’re trying to do here,” he explained. “Our goal is to win a World Series.”

Will he wear goggles during the anticipated celebration(s)? Probably not.

“I like the sting (of the Champagne),” Arnold laughed.