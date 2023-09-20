WAUWATOSA – The Milwaukee Diaper Mission held a donation drive at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin on Wednesday, aiming to collect diapers for families who can’t afford what they need. Justine Bales of the Children’s Hospital explained why the hospital facilitated the drive.

“The diversity group was looking for ways to give back to the community and this helps us give back in a way that helps the youngest community members,” said Bales.

Bales said it is estimated that in the first year of life, a person needs three thousand diapers and it is a cost that adds up quickly. She said no parent should have to worry about their child not having proper clothing.

“(This is for) anybody that has those financial struggles, that have to choose between diapering their baby and anything else.”

Bales went on to say they had broken their goal of collecting 10,000 diapers during the drive on Wednesday to give to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. From there, the diapers will be donated and then distributed to families who request them through Milwaukee Diaper Mission’s Website.