Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season, suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon in his first game with the New York Jets. The injury occurred during the opening minutes of the Jets’ match-up with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

“It sucks for Aaron,” ESPN Wisconsin’s Mark Tauscher, a former Packers player, told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “It will be a long rehab.”

“Being an NFL football fan, it was going to be a fascinating (season) to watch,” Tauscher explained. “A lot of us, as Packers fans, were intrigued to see how he was going to do this year. All of us, as NFL fans, were robbed of that opportunity.”

Will the injury end Rodgers’ career? Tauscher doesn’t think so.

“Knowing the competitor he is, I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t attack this rehab and try to get back out there next season,” he said.

The rehab won’t be easy, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Lori Nickel.

“It’s a mental and physical challenge,” Nickel told Wis. Morning News. “We don’t know how long he had planned to play. Does this change his whole mentality? He’ll need to really think about what he’ll want to put his body through.”