Student Loan Borrowers will soon start making payments again.

“The payment system is turning back on,” said Nick Hillman, UW-Madison professor in the School of Education. “Payments will be due each month (starting in October).”

More than 4-million people have enrolled in the White House’s SAVE program.

“(The SAVE program) reduces monthly loan payments for eligible borrowers,” Hillman explained to WTMJ. “It’s going to help people make their payments.”

In the coming months and years, will schools change strategies for helping students pay for tuition?

“Colleges will to keep loans down by providing grants and scholarships to students, but colleges are also pretty strapped (for cash).”