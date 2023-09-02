The start of the Labor Day weekend brought more violence across the city of Milwaukee.

It started Friday afternoon when Milwaukee Police began an investigation of a 4 year old hit by a car. It happened just before 6pm near 3rd and Keefe. An investigation shows that girl was crossing the street when she was struck by an oncoming car. The driver, seen far too many times in the city, kept going; police don’t know anything about that vehicle, nor the suspect. That girl was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Then just before 8pm, Milwaukee Police responded to a double shooting related to an argument. Police say it happened near 60th and Silver Spring Drive. 2 men, ages 23 and 26, shot at each other, then both arrived at local hospitals for treatment. Shortly after, Milwaukee Police arrested both men after their injuries were considered non fatal, with charges being relayed to the the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Saturday morning saw yet another shooting on the city’s north side. It happened just after 12:30 near 29th and Teutonia. Police say that a woman was a passenger in a car traveling north along Teutonia when she was struck by gunfire. That woman was taken to a local hospital for what’s being called a “life-threatening injury;” scanner traffic called it an eye injury. No word on why that shooting took place, as Milwaukee Police continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with any information on any of the 3 cases is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.