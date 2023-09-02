The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 for the second straight day to take the season series against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich hit an RBI single in the third inning to give the Brewers the lead and the Brewers used a four run fifth inning to give the Brewers a 7-1 lead. The Phillies scored a run in the sixth, eighth, and ninth inning to make it a 7-5 ball game, but Devin Williams struck out Trea Turner with two runners in scoring position to close the door.

Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win and more in Brewers Extra Innings.