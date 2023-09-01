MILWAUKEE — A jam packed Political Power Hour on Friday’s episode of WTMJ N.O.W.
Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki and Republican strategist Bill McCoshen argued and debated multiple topics including the potential impeachment of State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, the new GOP tax plan, and whether there should be mandatory large limits in Congress.
WTMJ N.O.W. with Sandy Maxx and Steve Scaffidi runs Mon-Fri 9a-12p.
