With the fall TV season fast approaching, both writers and actors remain on strike, and a resolution could still be months away.

Wauwatosa East High School graduate, Matt W. Cody, is a TV actor living in New York City.



“Looks like the writers are going to go first. That’s my sense,” Cody tells WTMJ.

His TV acting credits include spots on The Black List, Law & Order SVU and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Admitting he’s far away from the negotiating table, Cody just wants to work. He hopes people understand that most writers and actors are not the Hollywood elite.



“It really is regular ordinary American folks just trying to make a living in what they love to do and what they studied.”

