MILWAUKEE – The Golden Rule is a sailboat that advocates against nuclear weapons, and stops in Milwaukee this weekend as part of a 13-month tour. A press conference was held to welcome the ship, hosted by peace groups and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Veteran’s for Peace was at the boat with great support for its peace-centered message. Vietnam veteran Mark Forman advocates for peace because of his war experiences, and says funds for nuclear arms should go to other things.

“That money could be used to educate our children and give better healthcare. That money is being robbed from the public,” said Forman. When asked if he wanted to add anything else, he simply said ‘peace and love’.

Mayor Johnson was there to speak against nuclear weapons, and said a priority goal of Milwaukee is peace.

Veterans for Peace member John Carpenter adamantly agreed with that message.

“I’m so glad we have him (Cavalier Johnson) as mayor. It shows that what we do in Milwaukee has an impact on this planet and what happens to peace,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter went on to give an urging message to end the war in Ukraine, saying it presents the greatest threat for nuclear war since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Golden Rule will be giving tours at Lakeshore State Park for all of Labor Day Weekend.

