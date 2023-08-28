Memo to Packers fans at Lambeau Field: Keep quiet when the offense is on the field!

Fans began doing The Wave during the Packers/Seahawks game on Saturday. While the Packers drove the field, the PA announcer asked fans to stop The Wave and lower their volume. “Silence is Golden,” the announcer was heard telling fans.

“(Fans need) to slow down on The Wave while we’re on offense,” head coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com after the game.

Former Packers offensive lineman, Mark Tauscher of ESPN Milwaukee, understands the coach’s frustration.

“It’s always a distinct disadvantage when you can’t hear the snap count and can’t audible plays,” Tauscher explained on Wis. Morning News. “It is loud (at Lambeau Field). (When I played), we’d be getting down to score and it would be really loud on the goal line.”

Tauscher suggested allotting a specific time for when fans can do The Wave during each game.

“Fans want to help the team win. The Wave doesn’t help that,” he said. “You can get excited all you want, but let’s do it after a touchdown.”

Not everyone agrees with Tauscher.

“Is (the crowd noise) really that distracting?” questioned Telly Hughes, of 101.7 The Truth.

“I think a 6’4″ 320 lbs. guy running at me full speed is more distracting than The Wave,” the former sports reporter laughed on Wis. Morning News.