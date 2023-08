The Milwaukee Brewers completed the three game sweep and won their eighth game in a row by beating the San Diego Padres 10-6.

The Brewers fell behind 4-1 early in the game and once again used a big inning to do most of their damage, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to bust open the game.

Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win over the Padres and previewed the Brewers upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs in Brewers Extra Innings