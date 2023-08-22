It was the Kiss Seen Around the World.

Spain FA Chief Luis Rubiales kissed footballer Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s victory over England in the World Cup Finals. After days of criticism, Rubiales apologized for his actions.

“What disappointed me (about the kiss) was my own reaction,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “When I first saw it, I wasn’t that shocked or disgusted. That’s crazy.”

“Women have been dealing with this (type of behavior) forever,” she explained. “Someone in that position cannot abuse that power and plant a kiss on any player he wants.”

Nickel has worked in the male dominated sports industry for decades, and admitted the cringe-worthy kiss brought back old memories.

“The ‘younger me’ put up with so much garbage,” she said, vowing to stick up for any woman put in a similar situation. “I would put everything on the line for a younger woman because of the crap I endured when I was in my 20’s and 30’s.”