Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was back home Monday after spending a night in a Green Bay hospital following a head injury during the Packers/Patriots game at Lambeau Field. The injury prompted the game to be canceled with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“Every time there is a major injury, it’s tough for the players to regroup,” Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “If (the injury) is life threatening, I totally understand (the need to postpone the game). Especially in the preseason, you should always be cautious and looking out for the players.”

The game stoppage came months after Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin was resuscitated on the field during a game against the Bengals. After Hamlin’s injury, the regular season game was called off.

Ultimately the league will need to come up with a plan to handle severe injuries, according to Tauscher.

“There is a line the NFL will have to draw.”