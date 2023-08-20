A weekend of violence continued Sunday night, as Milwaukee Police continue to investigate a quadruple shooting.

Police were called to the scene near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30pm, just blocks from where a man opened fire Saturday night, injuring 9 people. The shooter has since been arrested.

Police say a 29-year-old woman and three men, ages 19, 22, and 26 were shot during the incident, and were all taken to a local hospital for what the department is calling “serious injuries.” Police say the 22-year-old male involved in the shooting was taken into custody, with charges pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. No word on a motive as the investigation continues.

At least 3 people were shot and killed since Friday night in the city, including a 21 year old man, a 17 year old female as part of a double shooting, and a 56 year old man shot to death near 16th and Bruce Sunday night in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.