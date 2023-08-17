MILWAUKEE — “A feast for the senses”, A La Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo returns Aug. 17 – Aug. 20 from 9:30 A.M. to 9 P.M. (8 P.M. Sunday).

Join your favorite animals accompanied by all genres of music. All the animal buildings will be open and later close one hour before the end of the festival each night. The Zoo’s 2,100+ animals will be joined by headline and local acts on six stages scattered throughout the Zoo. National headliners include Vertical Horizon, Eli Young Band, and The Record Company.

Other Zoo attractions will be open like the Penzeys Carousel, Sky Safari, and the Sky Adventure Zip Line and Ropes Courses. Have a more crafty kiddo? Kids can create projects inspired by works of art from the Milwaukee Art Museum — there’s something for everyone!

Important things to note before you head out to join your favorite animals:

All musical entertainment is included with Zoo admission. Food, special attractions, and rides do require an additional fee.

Zoo A La Carte is a cashless operation. Cash, credit, and debit cards will be accepted for admission, parking, and merchandise.

Two cash-to-card kiosks will be available to convert cash to a prepaid card if needed.

For more details and a complete list of all the food, entertainment, and activities, you can visit the Milwaukee County Zoo website here.