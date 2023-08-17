An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for all of Wisconsin effective 6 a.m. Thursday – 6 a.m. Monday.

The northwest winds will carry wildfire smoke into Wisconsin – leading to decreasing air quality.

“Smoke concentrations will be highest in Western Wisconsin late Thursday into Friday,” said Brendan Johnson, Storm Team 4 meteorologist. “While smoke may not be too concentrated in southeast Wisconsin, ozone may develop over the weekend – especially in the vicinity of a lake breeze.”

Air quality may drop into the Unhealthy or Unhealthy for Sensitive groups category, according to Brendan.