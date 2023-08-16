With the school year quickly approaching, parents might need a reminder on best practices for handling their child’s phone usage.

“We’re part of our children’s world in real life. We need to be part of their digital life too,” cyber security expert Eric Grieger told WTMJ’s N.O.W. on Wednesday.

Grieger, a father of three, said the best strategy for parents: overt survellience.

“I tell (my kids) I’m not going to check their phone without their knowledge,” he explained. “I’m going to do it right in front of them. Randomly.”

“The policy gives them an excuse to blame me for not wanting friends to send them (suspicious) texts.”

Screen time is another factor to consider, according to Grieger.

“My kids know exactly what I can see with the screen time app, it’s built into the Apple operating system,” he said. “It doesn’t give me the content of their activity, but it tells me how many notifications they’re receiving and what time of day.”

This can help parents learn how much time children are spending on a device.