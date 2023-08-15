WEST ALLIS — After 11 days full of music, food, and fun, the 172nd Wisconsin State Fair announced 1,043,3509 Fairgoers attended this years annual event.

“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible Fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition,” said Shari Black, Executive Director and CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.”

Across the board, the Wisconsin State Fair shared numbers for agriculture, food vendors, and well-known attractions:

25,285 orders of the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes from WürstBar, the first place Sporkies winner, were served.

9,342 Ferris Mules were served from Old Fashion Sipper Club, the first place inaugural Drinkies winner.

307,000 Original Cream Puffs were served to Fairgoers — one of the Wisconsin State Fair’s most iconic desserts.

10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased.

About 24,000 plants at the park were manicured by the in-house flower crew.

Nearly 100,000 rides were raked in by the Giant Slide.

A “record-breaking” $403,150 was raised in the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction. More than $105,000 was raised in the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction. Lastly, the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155. According to the Wisconsin State Fair, portions of funds raised at the auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

Missed out on this years fun? Don’t worry, there’s always next year! The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair will takes place from Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11.