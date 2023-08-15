MILWAUKEE — American Family Field welcomes Luke Combs for the launch of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. This announcement comes amid great success for the 2023 American Family Field concert lineup.

With back to back dates on April 12 & 13, Combs will kick off his next tour with openers including Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Goodwin and Wilder Blue. Along with other notable names such as Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Combs’ tour kick off following a successful concert lineup at American Family Field in 2023. After a two decade hiatus American Family Field saw the return of George Strait, who was accompanied by Chris Stapleton and Grammy award-winning band Little Big Town. The Brewers also welcomed Morgan Wallen for the kick off of his tour with back-to-back concert dates. Most recently, American Family Field welcomed P!NK for a sold-out show on her Summer Carnival tour this past Monday, Aug. 14.

Tickets for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour go on sale for the public starting Friday, Aug. 25 at 10:00 A.M. CT.