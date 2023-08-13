The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Chicago White Sox for the first time since 1986 behind six shutout innings from Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers scored a run in the first following a sacrifice fly from Mark Canha that scored Sal Frelick to put them up 1-0. That score would hold until the fifth inning when third basemen Andruw Monasterio drove in Willy Adames with a double and Carlos Santana broke it open in the eighth inning with a three run home run to make it 5-0..

Christian Yelich would add an RBI Single in the ninth to make 7-0 and the White Sox scored three in the bottom of the ninth before Andrew Benintendi lined out to Monasterio to end the game.

Dominic Cotroneo broke down the sweep in Brewers Extra Innings.