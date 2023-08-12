CINCINNATI — Jordan Love and rookie quarterback Sean Clifford showed they can both move the Green Bay Packers’ offense, at least in an early test against a leaky Cincinnati Bengals defense with few starters on the field.

Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played only part of the first quarter but was in command as the Packers went on to beat the Bengals 36-19 in the teams’ preseason opener Friday night. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards, lofting a perfect throw to Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown as well.

“I think the passing game was in stride,” Love said.

Love — also impressive in a joint practice with the Bengals on Wednesday — spent three seasons as the backup to the four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets this offseason.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“There’s a lot to learn from it,” Packers coach Matt LeFleur said. “A lot of good came out of it, just the poise he showed, the command he showed. I thought we were getting in and out of the huddle quickly. I thought it was really good first exposure for him for the season.”

Clifford, a 5th round draft selection out of Penn State last draft, got most of the playing time for Green Bay after Love took a seat. He directed three touchdown drives but was also intercepted twice by Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, who brought the first one back 43 yards for the Bengals’ only TD of the game.

Clifford finished 20 for 26 for 208 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Davis.

Green Bay’s quarterbacks distributed passes to 14 receivers who are hoping to be part of a new-look offense, which also lost last year’s leading receiver, Allen Lazard, and its top two tight ends.

“I think a game like this, everybody’s able to get reps, get in there, get a feel for the game,” Love said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys.”

Emanuel Wilson ran for two touchdowns, including a breakaway 80-yarder, for Green Bay.

The teams had several scuffles in their joint practice on Wednesday, but none of that seemed to carry over into the game. The penalties were mostly mistakes by young players on both sides.

Green Bay will host New England on Aug. 19. The teams are scheduled to have a joint practice next week.