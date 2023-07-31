MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden is refusing to apologize, despite bipartisan criticism for cursing at teenage pages in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

What does a congressional page actually do? The Page Program in Washington D.C. is 200 years old.

Local attorney Brian Randall was a page for Senator Herb Kohl while he attended Wauwatosa East High School in the early 90’s.

“We would pass out the calendar of business, set up the desks, prepare the podiums, etc.” Randall told Wis. Morning News.

Would lawmakers treat pages poorly?

“We certainly would observe people who weren’t quite as nice, but there were definitely a lot of senators we enjoyed (being around),” he said. “The appreciation of history (was always there). It wasn’t always partisan bickering.”

