BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESSUpdated 4:56 PM CDT, July 30, 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Sunday to cap their sweep of the high-scoring series.

Orlando Arcia led off the eighth with a double to left field off Joel Payamps (4-2). With one out, Olson’s 35th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center, giving the Braves the lead. It was the first earned runs allowed by Payamps, who took a 1.68 ERA into the game, since June 8.

Kirby Yates (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 20th save by striking out the side in the ninth.