UPDATE 11:30: All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for Friday, July 28, 2023 have expired for southeastern Wisconsin.

UPDATE 11:15: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties have now expired. These warnings continue for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties until 11:30pm.

UPDATE 11:03: Tornado Warnings have now expired for Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings continue for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties until 11:15pm and for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties until 11:30pm.

UPDATE 10:40: Tornado Warnings still in effect for Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties until 11:00pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties until 11:30pm.

UPDATE 10:34: Tornado Warnings issued for Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties until 11:00pm.

UPDATE 10:30: Tornado Warnings for Dodge and Jefferson Counties have expired. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties until 11:15pm.

UPDATE 10:15: The NWS has issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 10:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been extended for Fond du Lac, Dodge, Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 11:00pm.

UPDATE 9:30: The NWS has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties until 10:15 p.m. and Jefferson County until 10:30.

UPDATE 8:36: WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplein reports that “half-dollar sized hail” was produced in Waterford and Mukwonago. The warning for Racine County has also been extended until 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth County has been extended to 9:15 p.m.

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties until 8:45 p.m.

This is due to a storm moving east through Southeast Wisconsin near Mukwonago, which the NWS reports may include ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted include Muskego, Mukwonago, Wind Lake, Vernon, Rochester, Big Bend, Waterford North, Potter Lake, and Waterford. This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.