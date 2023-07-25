MILWAUKEE — Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick is the latest rookie on the team to enjoy success this season.

Frelick joins Hall of Famer Paul Molitor as the only two Brewers in team history to have had five hits and a home run in their first three games.

“He’s had a crazy three days,” manager Craig Counsell told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “It just energizes everybody.”

The team has leaned on its rookies this season, Counsell added.

“Our young players have been a huge part of the story this year,” he said. “What they’ve added, how they play the game, it’s all made us better.”

Other impactful rookies include Joey Wiemer, Garrett Mitchell, Brice Turang and Blake Perkins. They’ve each been a part of the regular rotation for the Brewers this season, contributing across the board for a team that stands atop the NL Central through 101 games this season.

