MILWAUKEE — Brewers pitcher Wade Miley was put on the injured list due to elbow discomfort, the team announced Tuesday.

“We knew coming (into the season) there would be some injuries with Miley,” manager Craig Counsell told Wis. Morning News. “We’re hoping to get 100 innings (this year). Hopefully this is a short break.”

Counsell also discussed first baseman Rowdy Tellez’s “freak accident.”

“(Tellez) was literally just catching a fly ball in centerfield (on Saturday),” Counsel said. “His finger hit the wall the wrong way, and it caused some pretty bad damage.”

Tellez needed 17 stitches to repair a fractured finger, the team said.

Counsell joins Wis. Morning News for Brewers 360 every Tuesday at 7:45am.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

WATCH: Vitrano & Bilstad reflect on flights with Blue Angels & Thunderbirds ahead of ’23 MKE Air & Water Show