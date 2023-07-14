The future of I-794 will be the focus of a public forum held at Marquette University on Monday.

Business leaders and others will be participating in the event, put on by the group Rethink 794. The Milwaukee Business Journal’s Mark Kass will be moderating the discussion. Click here to learn more.

Peter Park, a former Milwaukee city planner, is the keynote speaker. Park believes there are plenty of factors at play.

“When you think about (removing the interstate) for people, development, jobs, housing, and a tax base, then you (need) to figure out the solution for traffic differently,” Park told WTMJ.