It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! The text question of the night… are you taking advantage of Prime Day? Shocking sales are happening on Amazon, are you buying anything? Today is also 7-Eleven day and everyone needs to get a slurpee and dollar hotdogs! Do you live alone? Studies found that more house owners are people who are living on their own. Have you heard of the Manson family? Brian briefly touches on how Charles Manson was convicted for the California killings and how follower Lesile Van Houten was released from jail after 53 years. Steve Dale, pet expert, joins the program and talks to Brian about all things dogs and pet questions. Do you consider your dog to be apart of your family? Lastly, is there something that your parents did that your kids will never experience? Brian mentions the milk man, book bus and house phones. All this and more on WTMJ Nights! Check it out below.