The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Reds 1-0 behind a strong pitching performance from Wade Miley and the Brewers Bullpen.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and that was all they needed as Miley allowed just four hits over six innings and Devin Williams picked up the save with a clean inning.

Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win and brought you the highlights in Brewers Extra Innings.