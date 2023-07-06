By popular demand after yesterday’s Ask Steve Anything, WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi shares some family recipes from his father to spice up your next meal. Please enjoy these recipes for spaghetti sauce and Italian meatballs!

Papa Dom’s Spaghetti Sauce:

Ingredients:

2 pounds Country style Pork Ribs, or Pork back ribs, seasoned with salt and pepper and baked in 375° F oven for 25 minutes. If you prefer you can brown ribs in a lightly oiled skillet.

Olive oil

2 – 28 ounce cans Italian Tomato Sauce

2 – 28 ounce cans water

5 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup minced onion

1 cup chopped fresh Sweet Basil

1 tsp dried Italian herbs

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1 Tbsp Sugar (more or less, depending on acidity of sauce).

Italian Meat Balls (see next recipe)

Directions:

Heat a small amount of olive oil in large kettle. Add minced garlic and onions and sauté until translucent (do not overcook). Add sauce, water, cheese, Basil, herbs, sugar, and browned ribs. Simmer for 4 hours, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Remove ribs after 3 hours. Add meatballs for last hour. Remove meat balls. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan or Romano Cheese.

Papa Dom’s Italian Meatballs:

Ingredients:

3 pounds ground beef or a mix of ground beef & Pork

4 slices Italian bread

1 cup milk

5 large garlic cloves, minced

2 eggs lightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

1/2 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

Non-Stick Cooking spray

Directions: