Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 Tuesday night, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team. Nimmo opened the fourth with a 422-foot homer, the first of four by the Mets. Francisco Lindor hit his 200th career homer with one out and Nimmo hit a 396-foot, two-run homer just beyond the left-centerfield fence in the fifth. It was the third career multi-homer game for Nimmo. Tommy Pham had an RBI double in the sixth, when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer. The Brewers Brian Anderson ended the combined shutout bid with a two-run single in the eighth off Jeff Brigham. Teheran gave up all seven runs in 5 2/3 innings — as many runs as he had allowed in his first six starts spanning 35 2/3 innings for the Brewers — since being signed on May 25 after he was released by the San Diego Padres. Greg Matzek breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!