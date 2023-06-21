MILWAUKEE – A non-fatal shooting occurred near North Division High School on Tuesday night. Two victims, both females at five and seventeen-years old, were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. Milwaukee police are currently seeking suspects with unknown identities. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
