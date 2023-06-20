William Contreras hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Milwaukee ahead for good as the Brewers came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Tuesday night. Jesse Winker homered for the first time this season to help the Brewers rally after falling behind 4-0. The Brewers trailed 5-3 when they began the seventh by loading the bases against Austin Adams without hitting a ball out of the infield. Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk. Blake Perkins then hit a grounder to the right side of the infield, but Marte looked over to second before making the throw to first. That pause enabled Perkins to beat the throw for an infield single. Joey Wiemer then hit a bouncer that went of Adams’ glove. Marte managed to field the ball, but Perkins beat his throw to second. Wiemer’s hit loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position. Kyle Nelson inherited the bases-loaded, no-out jam and retired Christian Yelich on a soft grounder that brought home Urías. Contreras then doubled into the gap in left-center to bring home Perkins and Wiemer. Contreras extended Milwaukee’s lead to 7-5 by scoring when Willy Adames hit into a fielder’s choice. Milwaukee’s Hoby Milner, Bryse Wilson (2-0), Joel Payamps and Devin Williams combined for 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Williams worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his 13th save in 14 opportunities. Greg Matzek breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!