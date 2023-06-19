Alek Thomas homered during Arizona’s six-run first inning against Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly continued his road dominance and the Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Burnes (5-5) ended a string of four straight quality starts by allowing seven runs – matching his career high – in five innings. He struck out three and walked two. The Diamondbacks wasted no time jumping on Burnes, as the first five hitters to face him all reached base. Burnes’ first two pitches of the night resulted in hits, with Perdomo doubling down the right-field line and Ketel Marte delivering a single to right. Burnes walked Carroll to load the bases before Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. delivered consecutive RBI singles. After Burnes retired Emmanuel Rivera on a run-scoring fielder’s choice and struck out Gabriel Moreno, Thomas capped the outburst with a two-run homer. Thomas’ drive off a 1-1 cutter traveled 412 feet. Milwaukee’s lone run came on Christian Yelich’s RBI triple down the right-field line in the third inning. Yelich has reached base safely in 12 straight games and is batting .422 (19 of 45) during that stretch. Milwaukee’s loss and Cincinnati’s 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies enabled the Reds to overtake the Brewers for the NL Central lead. The Brewers managed just three hits, matching their season low.

