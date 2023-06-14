The Bears and Packers are getting ready to renew their rivalry beginning this year in week 1.

It’ll be a different look in September with no Aaron Rodgers.

Instead, it’ll be Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields…and apparently, Justin Jones?

Who, you may ask? Precisely the question we all are wondering this week.

Yesterday the Bears defensive tackle, who ranked – wait for it – 131st in sacks last season, unprompted, decided to go after not the Packers players, not the coaches, not even the franchise, but instead, us, the fans.

Calling them “idiots.” Referring to them cheering during timeouts, like, oh I don’t know any fans would and should do.

Justin Jones, as I’m sure, if you’re like me, you haven’t really heard of him…well, that is until now.

If Justin Jones were as good on the field as he is running his mouth, maybe that wouldn’t be the case, but when you haven’t beaten the Packers since 2018, words are sometimes the only thing you got.