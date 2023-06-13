The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Tuesday night. Both teams opened their scoring in the third inning. Christian Yelich doubled for the Brewers, driving in two runs. Rowdy Tellez followed with an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0. Minnesota replied in the bottom half, scoring two runs courtesy of a Donovan Solano single and a Carlos Correa RBI fielder’s choice to cut the score down to 3-2. Neither team scored again until the seventh when Yelich hit a two-run home run to put Milwaukee up by three. Kyle Farmer struck back in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot to make it 5-3. Michael A. Taylor added a solo home run of his own in the ninth to make it a one-run game. Donovan Solano tied the game with an RBI-single that plated Willi Castro. Carlos Correa tied a bow on the game with a walk-off two-run home run.