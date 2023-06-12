Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is watching the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s classified documents as a “casual observer.”

Trump is expected in federal court on Tuesday.

Vos was asked about the case during an appearance on The WTMJ Steve Scaffidi Show.

“We need people who are running for office (or currently in office) who can turn the temperature down,” Vos said. “Someone trying to find consensus and who can finish the job that people pay us to do.”

“We don’t need to focus on throwing more gas on the fire.”