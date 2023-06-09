Ramón Laureano hit a two-run triple, Jonah Bride also drove in a pair of runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Friday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. The rally started when Esteury Ruiz singled, took off for second for his major league-leading 30th steal and advanced to third on catcher William Contreras’ errant throw. Laureano hit a one-out triple into the right-field corner to bring home both Ruiz and Noda. Laureano scored the Athletics’ third run on Bride’s two-out single. Milwaukee got on the board in the bottom of the second as Joey Wiemer walked, stole second and scored when Blake Perkins’ blooper fell into shallow left for a double. Luis Urías, who had been in an 0-for-14 slump to start his season, then ripped a shot off the top of the wall in right-center for an RBI double. The A’s extended the lead to 5-2 in the fifth on Bride’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly. Houser gave up five runs and six hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked four. Brewers take the loss, but have an opportunity to bounce back Saturday. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game, check it out below!