It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Tonight’s question of the night is who was your best friend growing up? What are teachers most worried about when it comes to what can cause gun violence in schools? Teachers took a survey and Brian gives his opinion, as he is an elementary teacher himself. Brian gets to talk to new producer Matt! Former president Trump was charged with seven counts in FL. Also, have your ever had bad neighbors? What about going in public nude? Lastly. Brian finished with his usual segment, Drive Through Window! All this and more on WTMJ Nights!