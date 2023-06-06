MILWAUKEE – If you are healthy enough to donate blood, Versiti is asking that you do so, and quickly.

The blood center says their supply is “critically low,” and have issued an emergency appeal to donors.

“When summer is out, school is out, there is a known decrease (in donations),” Dr. Alcinda Flowers told WTMJ News. “Trauma is up and donations are down. We are in a pretty critical and desperate need for blood.

“Medicine has advanced tremendously, but we still can’t make blood. We still can’t make it in a lab and we depend heavily on the community do supply blood for patients in the hospital.”

Dr. Flowers explained that blood donations can help trauma victims in the emergency room, or provide consistent support to patients who need blood to fight sickle cell and cancer.

“Trauma goes up in the summer when we find that people are out and about enjoying the weather,” she added.

Versiti estimates that nearly half of the population is healthy and eligible to donate, however less than three percent participate.

“We supply blood to over 50 hospitals in the area. We strive to keep three days worth of blood on our shelves and we are down to less than one day.

“This is a desperate plea to the community for help.”

Donors can schedule an appointment here or call 877-BE-A-HERO