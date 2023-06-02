A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being dragged by a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop Friday morning, authorities said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The incident occured after Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras had alerted deputies to the whereabouts of the vehicle in the Northpoint parking lot near the downtown lakefront, investigators said.

The deputy responded and initiated the traffic stop. She suffered scrapes and bruises, according to the MCSO.

The driver of the stolen vehicle remains at large.