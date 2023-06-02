Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with an infield grounder in a two-run 11th inning, and Milwaukee beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Friday night following the ejection of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. With the score was 3-3, Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. Burnes and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout. Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts. With automatic runner Brian Anderson on second, Milwaukee loaded the bases against Fernando Cruz (1-1) in the 11th when Andruw Monasterio singled and Joey Wiemer walked. Caratini grounded to second baseman Jonathan India, who threw to shortstop Matt McLain for a forceout, and Caratini beat the relay to first. Brice Turang hit a comebacker off the glove of Cruz, who threw to second instead of home. While the Reds got another forceout, Turang easily beat the relay to first and avoided an inning-ending double play. Elvis Pegureo (1-0) struck out one in a hitless 10th for his first major league win. Curt Casali hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half before Bryse Wilson retired Spencer Steer on a groundout for his third save in four chances. Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in extra innings, while Cincinnati dropped to 2-3 and the Brewers win 5-4.