A retired business owner on Brady Street is calling for more street-lights, in order to prevent speeders on the east side street.

“You’ve got five straight blocks where someone can speed up and hurt somebody either intentionally or unintentionally,” Felix Glorioso, of Glorioso’s Italian Market, told WTMJ. “Add two stop lights near Brady and Arlington and Brady and Astor. That would slow things down a bit.”

His comments come following a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured early Memorial Day morning.

Glorioso is no stranger to car crashes on Brady. His mother, Mary Glorioso, was hit and killed while walking along Brady Street in 2004.

“My mom was hit on a Saturday morning,” he explained. “The only thing the city did was add some bump-outs.”

“I like the idea of speed bumps, and yellow striping at intersections. I would also like (the city) to do a better job lighting the street, to make pedestrians more visible especially at night.”

When asked if he would support a shutdown of Brady Street, Glorioso responded “I’m not in favor of it.”