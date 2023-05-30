Milwaukee Police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to serious hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. The incident occurred on Brady Street, around 2am on Memorial Day morning, according to investigators.

A 41-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck while walking across the street.

The vehicle is described as a 2011-2017 silver Jeep Patriot with damage to the front of the hood, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.