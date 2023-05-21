A 14 year old girl has died after being ejected from a car on Interstate 794 early Sunday morning.

According to an investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, St. Francis Police had reported a vehicle was clocked in excess of 110 miles per hour traveling southbound on I-794 around 2am. Around 10 minutes later, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s and Cudahy police and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 794 and Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle had flipped down the embankment near the intersection.

Further investigation shows a 14 year old girl was ejected from the car during the crash and was stuck underneath the car previous to the arrival of first responders. The 17 year old driver was also attempting CPR; First Responders then continued life saving efforts, but ultimately were unsuccessful, as the girl was pronounced just before 3am.

Two other occupants, not including the driver, were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver was later arrested for OWI. Additional charges are pending as the Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation.