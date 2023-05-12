The Milwaukee Brewers are in a bit of a funk here as of late.

They have dropped three straight series, and over their last ten games, manager Craig Counsell has almost as many ejections as his team has won, as they have posted a 2-8 record.

After starting the season winning 14 of their first 19 games, the Crew currently sits with a 20-17 record.

That’s the bad news.

The good news? The entire N.L. Central has been awful, with the Pittsburgh – yep – that Pittsburgh Pirates leading the way at 21-17.

This isn’t a press the panic bottom here, but an opportunity to take a moment to raise some concerns with almost 40 games into the season.

The starting pitching has been a letdown; let’s be honest.

The strength going into the season was the starting pitching. Keyword – “Was”

Corbin Burnes has been anything but sharp, and Brandon Woodruff won’t be back anytime soon from his shoulder injury.

The Luke Voit experiment has been a failure.

The team, for whatever reason, cannot hit left-handed pitching, or pitching in general, averaging only 2.3 runs over the last ten games.

Since Garrett Mitchell went down with his injury, the Brewers are 7-12. Coincidence? Probably not.

Look, I don’t want to be down on this Friday, but the same questions we had about this team prior to the season are, unfortunately, some of the same questions we still have today.

Can the Brewers turn it around and get back on track with a big win streak? Sure, they can, of course, but, as we have seen, days like these will be more frequent than others until we see otherwise.